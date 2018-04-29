Protest greets NRA Fundraiser in Monterey

NRA holds a fundraiser in the midst of a protest

MONTEREY, Calif. - The Friends of the NRA organization held a fundraiser dinner Saturday afternoon at the Monterey County Fairgrounds as protesters gathered across the street.

The event was held to raise money for local hunting and shooting programs, but the protesters came out to oppose the group's stance on gun laws.

Several members attending the event claimed that the protesters did not understand the laws they were fighting against.

Protesters included veterans and "March for our Lives" participants who want an end to the shootings that have become common, recently.

Both the protesters and NRA members remained peaceful through the start of the event.

Both sides of the debate say they are fighting violence, but they have different ways of doing it.