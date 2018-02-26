News

Oakland mayor warns of immigration raids in rare move

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 02:27 PM PST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 02:39 PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - The mayor of Oakland has warned residents of large-scale raids by immigration agents in the San Francisco Bay Area, marking the latest escalation of tensions between California officials and the Trump administration.

Mayor Libby Schaaf's unusual alert this weekend also follows months of criticism of her decision to allow Oakland police to direct traffic during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in August.

A Democrat who is seeking re-election this year, Schaaf has been trying to demonstrate her support for the immigrant community ever since.

She says it's her "duty and moral obligation" to warn families. But critics say her warning likely has caused panic.

California is a "sanctuary state" that limits cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

A mayor's spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

 

