One person shot in King City, Sunday afternoon

Major Crime Unit investigates shooting

KING CITY, Calif. - A 19 year old man was found in a King City home with a gun shot to the head, Sunday afternoon. This happened shortly after 4:20 p.m. on South Vanderhurst Avenue.

A Monterey County Sheriff's deputy was told about a disturbance in the area, and King City Police officers contacted four people who did not appear to have any connection at the time. Shortly after, police were getting reports of a gun shot victim.

KION was told by police the 19-year-old was found by his family. He was transported to a local trauma center.

Police say there is no suspect information to release at this time, and there is no threat to the public.

"We are talking to family members who discovered him, and neighbors and potential witnesses," King City Police Chief, Robert Masterson, said.

King City and Greenfield Police were both on scene, along with the Monterey County Sheriff's office and California Highway Patrol.

If you have any information, contact Detective Josh Martida at 831-718-7241.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.