Pelicans crash Pepperdine University graduation

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 09:21 AM PDT

MALIBU, Calif. - A pair of pelicans crashed a graduation ceremony at Pepperdine University in Malibu over the weekend.

The long-beaked birds flew in Saturday as the class of 2018 was receiving diplomas outdoors on a lawn overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Video shows one of the big birds landed among seated observers who managed to toss it back into the air, only to have it land on a red carpet at the center of the ceremony.

The pelican resisted efforts by several men to get it to move along, but it finally waddled away.

