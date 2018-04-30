News

Police: Man breaks into Taco Bell to eat taco shells

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 02:29 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 02:29 PM PDT

PASADENA, Calif. -  Police say a 22-year-old man showed up at a Southern California police station and confessed to breaking into a Taco Bell because he was drunk and hungry.

Lt. Pete Hettema says witnesses gave a description of the suspect in the break-in early Saturday in Pasadena, and a few hours later a man matching the description admitted to the crime. The suspect told police he had been drinking and wanted a snack, so he broke into the restaurant to eat taco shells.

Jose Cruz of Pasadena could face charges including commercial burglary. He's held on $20,000 bail. It wasn't known Monday if he has an attorney.

 

Copyright © 2018 KION. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: May 1
Official White House photo by Pete Souza

On this day: May 1

The Empire State Building opens, "Citizen Kane" premieres, Cheerios are introduced, Elvis gets hitched, President Bush delivers his "Mission Accomplished" speech, and President Obama announces the death of Osama bin Laden, all on this day.

Read More »
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

Want to prolong your life expectancy by more than a decade? A new study suggests that you can do just that by following these five healthy habits.

Read More »
Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends

Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" dominated the weekend box office, but where does its opening rank all time?

Read More »
Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

A candy maker was one of the first big business acquisition during 2018, here's a look at other large mergers and acquisitions this year.

Read More »