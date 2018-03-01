News

Police Update: 19-year-old man accidentally shoots self in King City

Remains in stable condition



Posted: Feb 25, 2018 07:18 PM PST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 04:48 PM PST

Major Crime Unit investigates shooting

KING CITY, Calif. - UPDATE: 2/28/2018 4:36 p.m. After reviewing evidence and taking witness statements, police determined that Sunday's (2/25) King City shooting was accidental. 

Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of S. Vanderhurst around 4:20 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. 

The 19-year-old was transported to a local trauma center for treatment to his injuries. 

"Through witness statements and a thorough examination of the evidence, It was determined the gunshot wound was an apparent self-inflicted and accidental," said the South County Major Crimes Investigations Unit. 

The victim is recovering and in stable condition at a local hospital. 

PREVIOUS STORY: 

A 19 year old man was found in a King City home with a gun shot to the head, Sunday afternoon. This happened shortly after 4:20 p.m. on South Vanderhurst Avenue. 

A Monterey County Sheriff's deputy was told about a disturbance in the area, and King City Police officers contacted four people who did not appear to have any connection at the time. Shortly after, police were getting reports of a gun shot victim. 

KION was told by police the 19-year-old was found by his family.  He was transported to a local trauma center.

Police say there is no suspect information to release at this time, and there is no threat to the public. 

"We are talking to family members who discovered him, and neighbors and potential witnesses," King City Police Chief, Robert Masterson, said.

King City and Greenfield Police were both on scene, along with the Monterey County Sheriff's office and California Highway Patrol. 

If you have any information, contact Detective Josh Martida at 831-718-7241.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

