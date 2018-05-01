News

Reported shots fired during San Miguel Canyon car accident

Injuries unknown

By:

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 05:06 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 06:48 PM PDT

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver suspected of causing a car accident on San Miguel Canyon Road. 

The accident occurred just after 4:30 p.m. Monday. 

The Sheriff's Office told KION that they have reports of possible shots fired at the scene. They are currently looking for a suspect in a white pickup truck. 

Injuries are unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

