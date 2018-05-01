Reported shots fired during San Miguel Canyon car accident

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver suspected of causing a car accident on San Miguel Canyon Road.

The accident occurred just after 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The Sheriff's Office told KION that they have reports of possible shots fired at the scene. They are currently looking for a suspect in a white pickup truck.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.