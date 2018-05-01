Reported shots fired during San Miguel Canyon car accident
Injuries unknown
WATSONVILLE, Calif. - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver suspected of causing a car accident on San Miguel Canyon Road.
The accident occurred just after 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The Sheriff's Office told KION that they have reports of possible shots fired at the scene. They are currently looking for a suspect in a white pickup truck.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.