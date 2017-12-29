News

Salinas police will increase patrols starting Friday night for New Year's Eve

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 04:34 AM PST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 04:34 AM PST

SALINAS, Calif. - Salinas Police are getting a head start on New Year's Eve and will step up their DUI enforcement around the City tonight.

According to SPD Sergeant Gerry Ross, the extra DUI patrols will start Friday and last through New Years Eve. Officers are trained to spot not only those under the influence of alcohol, but also drugs.  And just because 2018 is the year of legalized pot in California, it's still against the law to be under the influence of marijuana while driving a car. 

"If they find or suspect that someone is under the influence of drugs then they call a drug recognition expert. And those officers will come and give an extensive evaluation including pulse, blood pressure, additional field sobriety tests," said SPD Sergeant Gerry Ross.

 As with any DUI, getting caught driving high can cost you up to $10,000 in legal fees and fines.

