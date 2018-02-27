Salinas boy arrested for gun threat at middle school

Salinas boy arrested for gun threat...

SALINAS, Calif. - A 15-year-old Salinas boy was arrested Monday for brandishing a weapon and making terrorist threats at his middle school.

Two girls, ages 12 and 13, told Salinas police the boy approached them at La Paz Middle School and asked them if they wanted to see his gun. The girls said no, but he pulled out what appeared to be an actual handgun and threatened to shoot them. The girls ran away and the boy fled on a skateboard.

Police obtained his home address and arrested him Monday evening.

He was booked into the Monterey County juvenile hall.

The gun turned out to be an airsoft pellet gun.