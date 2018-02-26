Salinas

Salinas police arrest home burglary suspect

Victim posted surveillance photos of the suspect

SALINAS, Calif. - A social media post led to the arrest of a burglary suspect late Sunday night in Salinas.

Police say Jesus Alvarez Lopez, 35, entered a home on Antiqua Circle on Feb. 7, 2018, and stole several items of jewelry.

He was identified as the suspect after the victim posted surveillance images on Facebook. Officers contacted and arrested Lopez Sunday at his home on Mescal Court.

Lopez was booked into Monterey County Jail on one count of burglary.

Salinas police said the arrest would not have been possible without the public’s help.

