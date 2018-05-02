Sand City residents and buisiness owners speak out over new development

SAND CITY, Calif. - Some backlash Tuesday over a planned new development in Sand City.

While many don't want the development there, the project's developers are urging people to give it a chance as the council continues to review the environmental impacts.

The council is still looking at comments on the environmental impact report for the project so no decisions have been made yet, but they did listen to people's concerns.

Sand City has been working with DBO development, or the Orosco Group, to build a mixed use project on 11 acres of land.

It would include 400 housing units, retail shops and the city's first hotel.

Many who already live in the city have concerns.

"This does not blend with what the city has originally planned for East Dunes," said one property owner.

"The city council should approve a project that really is in the best long-term interest of the city," another person at Tuesday's city council meeting said.

The project's developers say this is in the best interest of the city, if people just give it a chance.

"We have a definite need in our community, the whole Monterey County, for housing and then on top of that our project brings a hotel to the city which brings a lot of potential for TOT tax," said Matt Nohr, the director of development with the Orosco Group, "[That] will significantly help the city and its residents provide the needed infrastructure and funding for just general city business activities."

The developers couldn't say exactly how much affordable housing this project would bring, but a local housing expert says the need is definitely there.

"You would think that there's not a tremendous need given that Sand City's just over 300 people but you have thousands of people coming in to Sand City on a daily, hourly basis," said Matt Huerta with Monterey Bay Economic Partnership, "The people are here in terms of employment and the tax base."

But whatever the city decides, the mayor tried to reassure residents that their concerns are being heard.

"Your city council's here for you and we will do a good job," said Sand City mayor Mary Ann Carbone.

The next council meeting is scheduled for May 15th at 5:30 p.m.

For a closer look at the drawings and plans for the project, check out this previous KION story.