Santa Cruz: Juvenile shot, suspect sought in drive by shooting

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 02:14 AM PST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 09:56 AM PST

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for the person who fired a gun at two 16-year-old boys in Santa Cruz Monday night.

Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Soquel Drive at 8:00 p.m. and found two victims. One was treated and released from Dominican Hospital for non life-threatening injuries. The other was not injured.

Both victim’s names are being withheld because they are juveniles.

According to the Sheriff's Office, someone from within a dark colored sedan opened fire on the two teens. 

Anyone with information regarding this drive by shooting is asked to call Sgt. Daniel Freitas at 831-454-7635. 

