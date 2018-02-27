Santa Cruz police hold 5-year memorial for slain officers

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Five years ago Monday, two Santa Cruz police officers were gunned down in broad daylight. To honor them, the department and city honored the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Five years ago Monday at 3:23pm, Santa Cruz Police Sergeant Butch Baker and Detective Elizabeth Butler were killed in the line of duty. And at exactly 3:23 on Monday afternoon, they were remembered.

Dozens of friends, family, and former colleagues of Sergeant Baker and Detective Butler attended the memorial at the Santa Cruz Police Department. Both officers were approaching a suspect in a sexual assault case when the suspect opened fire. They were the only two officers to be killed in the history of the Santa Cruz Police Department.

"Baker and Butler volunteered to walk point. Honor them, remember them, and in a quiet piece of your home, get down on your knees and thank God that they walked point for you," said Santa Cruz Police Chief Andrew Mills.

The suspect, 35-year old Jeremy Goulet, was later killed in a firefight after returning to the scene of the crime and shooting at four other officers. A memorial garden was erected in front of the police department to honor the two fallen officers. Chief Mills says the department plans to hold a ceremony for baker and butler every year on this day.

At 6PM, the group Take Back Santa Cruz held a candle light vigil for the two officers in front of the police station.