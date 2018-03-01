Santa Cruz police searching for attempted home invasion suspect

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The Santa Cruz Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who tried to force his way into a house on Carbonera Drive.

According to police, it happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 22nd.

The suspect knocked on the front door and when the victim answered, he told the victim he wanted to talk about “the good book.” The suspect then asked if the man of the house was home. The suspect also made comments about the victim’s age and the victim looking younger.

During the conversation, the suspect asked to come inside and the victim said no. The victim then tried to end the conversation and shut the door, but the suspect used both hands and tried pushing the door back open.

Police said the victim had to place their foot on the wall as leverage to force the door closed.

The victim then yelled and screamed while calling police.

The suspect took off running towards El Rancho Drive.

The suspect is described as a clean shaven white man, medium to heavy build, wearing a light blue dress shirt and black jacket. He was also holding a book.

Anyone with information is being urged to call the Santa Cruz Police Department Investigation Unit at 831-420-5820.