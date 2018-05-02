News

Search continues for parolee who fled with kids

Posted: May 01, 2018 04:36 PM PDT

Updated: May 02, 2018 10:03 AM PDT

Los Angeles police chase RV possibly with child on board

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - UPDATE: 5/2/2018 10:02 a.m. Authorities say a paroled sex offender who remains missing after he led them on an hours-long chase in a motor home with his two young children inside should be considered "armed and dangerous."
    
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday that a manhunt is under way for 46-year-old Stephen Houk.
    
Houk is a registered sex offender on parole for a sex crime in Oregon.
    
Detectives tried to arrest Houk on Tuesday after the sheriff's department says he had a fight with his wife. That led to a chase in Hollywood that lasted for hours before it ended 100 miles (161 kilometers) away in an almond orchard north of Bakersfield.
    
Houk escaped capture. His children were found safe inside the RV and reunited with their mother.

PREVIOUS STORY: 

Police were chasing an armed domestic violence suspect in an RV who is believed to have two young children with him.

The chase initially began on surface streets at normal speeds heading toward the Hollywood area Tuesday (5/1).  The suspect later entered the 101 Freeway and then the 170 heading northbound in the San Fernando Valley.

The suspect was believed to have been involved in a domestic violence incident and had been chased earlier in the day by sheriff's deputies in the Santa Clarita area, until that pursuit was canceled.

Officials say they believe there are possibly two children, ages 11 months and three years, in the RV and the suspect is armed with a gun. The mother of the children reported the domestic violence suspect to deputies.

When the chase reached the Grapevine, Los Angeles helicopters had to abort the chase.

It's unknown when the suspect was apprehended.

KION Copyright 2018


