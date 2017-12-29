Search still on for missing man nearly a month later

Sister of missing man last seen in...

SCOTT'S VALLEY, Calif. - After nearly a month, the search is still on to find a missing Silicon Valley man who was last seen in Santa Cruz County.

38-year old Lorenzo Neri's whereabouts continue to be the main question police are asking to the public, and now the man's family is getting involved from across the globe.

Lorenzo's sister Letizia Neri has traveled from Italy to California in hopes of finding her brother who went missing in Scott's Valley on December 4th. She put a video together and is urging everyone and anyone to share it from her Facebook page called "Lorenzo Neri Missing."



Letizia has been asking the community for help in posting flyers around town, sharing social media posts, and even looking through the woods and on city streets by herself for him. She wants her brother to know she's in the area.

"If he knows that I'm here, I believe that would be helpful for him. Because we are very close and I love him. I really love my brother," said Lorenzo's Sister, Letizia Neri.

Lorenzo is 5'10, around 173 lbs, and speaks English, Spanish, German, and his native Italian.

He was last seen on December 4th by police in Scott's Valley before he fled, leaving behind his wallet and cell phone. Authorities say a family friend reported that Lorenzo had become increasingly paranoid that people were out to hurt him. Burlingame police say he may have an undiagnosed condition.

If you have any leads or ideas as to the whereabouts of Lorenzo Neri, contact Burlingame Police at 650 777-4100.