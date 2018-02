Deputy patrol car strikes bicyclist...

SALINAS, Calif. - A bicyclist was hit by a Monterey County Sheriff's patrol car late Monday night.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. as a deputy was driving near the Juvenile Hall on Natividad Road.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the deputy stopped and called for a medic.

The cyclist was taken to Natividad Medical Center.

The incident is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.