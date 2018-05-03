News

Shoplifter who hit Santa Cruz store employee with skateboard arrested

Posted: Apr 24, 2018 11:56 AM PDT

Updated: May 02, 2018 05:24 PM PDT

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - UPDATE: 5/2/2018 5:16 p.m. A shoplifter who hit a Santa Cruz store employee with a skateboard was arrested over the weekend. 

A community member identified the suspect as 29-year-old Joshua Erwin of Santa Cruz. 

On Sunday, April 22, Erwin went to Outdoor World on River Street where he stole several items. When a store employee asked him to put the items back Erwin struck the employee in the face with a skateboard. 

The Santa Cruz Police Department found Erwin on the west river levee near Cathcart Street. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and theft for the incident at Outdoor World. 

PREVIOUS STORY: 

A Santa Cruz store employee was hit with a skateboard after trying to stop a shoplifter. 

The assault occurred at the Outdoor World on River Street, around 6:50 p.m. Sunday. 

The suspect seen in the pictures below was wearing a black t-shirt and gray hat when he stole items from the store. 

"When a store employee asked the suspect to return the items, the suspect threatened and then struck the employee in the face with a skateboard," said SCPD spokesperson, Joyce Blaschke. 

The Santa Cruz Police Department is actively investigating this case and asks anyone with information regarding this suspect to call SCPD at 831-420-5820. 

 

