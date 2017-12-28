Sister of missing man last seen in Scotts Valley pleads with public to help find him

News

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. - The sister of a missing Italian man has traveled thousands of miles to the Central Coast, pleading with the public to help find her brother.

According to Burlingame Police, Lorenzo Neri was reported missing on December 4th. Neri was a resident of Silicon Valley, but last seen in Scotts Valley on December 4th. Friends believe he was possibly suffering from an undiagnosed condition.

Lorenzo's sister Letizia has since arrived in the U.S. in the Scotts Valley area and has started her own investigation, questioning people in the area and asking for surveillance video.

She has started a Facebook page dedicated to finding her missing brother.

Her latest post reads, "This morning I walked until the Ocean. It was huge and brilliant, I suddenly felt better and peaceful. Don't forget to take care of yourself during bad times. I still hope he is alive."

 



If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lorenzo Neri, please immediately contact the Burlingame Police Department at 650-777-4100 or your local law enforcement agency.

