Six earthquakes strike south of Hollister in less than 24 hours

TRES PINOS, Calif. - At least six earthquakes with a magnitude 2.5 or greater have struck south of Hollister within less than 24 hours.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the most recent quake, a magnitude 3.2, hit a little more than 9 miles southeast of Tres Pinos, California around 3:39 a.m. Thursday.

People reported feeling the quake as far as Hollister, Salinas, Soledad, San Juan Bautista and Carmel Valley.

List of earthquakes near Tres Pinos between 12/27 to 12/28 :

Magnitude 3.2 quake struck at 3:39 a.m. Thursday

Magnitude 2.6 quake struck at 12:57 a.m. Thursday

Magnitude 3.3 quake struck at 12:54 a.m. Thursday

Magnitude 2.9 quake struck at 6:37 p.m. Wednesday

Magnitude 2.5 quake struck at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday

Magnitude 3.4 quake struck at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday

For more information on these earthquakes click here: USGS event page