Squatter arrested for possession of guns and drugs

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. - Santa Cruz Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a Boulder Creek man for possession of loaded guns and drugs among other charges.

After hearing noises at a vacant house off Deer Creek road, a neighbor called deputies.

Derek Solus was found watching TV in the house.

Deputies found loaded guns, ammunition, body armor and drug paraphernalia. One of the guns found had been reported stolen earlier.

Solus was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.