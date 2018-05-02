News

Squid fishing season is off to a good start

By:

Posted: May 01, 2018 05:52 PM PDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 05:54 PM PDT

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - Local squid fishermen say this season is booming compared to previous years. 

In fact, they tell say the squid came to us, this year. Benedetto Bruno is one of those fisherman. He's been fishing for squid in the bay for over 30 years. And even though he's been at it for a long time...he always gets excited when it's a booming season. "Proud to see a comeback in squid or sardines. Believe me it's a big thing over here. It's a history.” - Bruno

Despite a few bad seasons in past years, squid are in full swing this season. This year...fishermen don't have to travel far. "Sometimes they are as far down as San Pedro and they are as far north as I hear Oregon…. we love it when they are here" - Gaspar Catanzaro - Monterey Fish Co., Corporate Executive Chef

Catanzaro isn't the only one who loves it. Locals and tourists I spoke with feel the same way. Justin Martz says he likes surfing while they are around. "It’s cool. It makes it look cool. Water, you can kind of see the movement" Justin Martz // Monterey Resident

Andre Navio is traveling from Italy. He says, "I didn't expect it to be such a big place...a lot of boats, a lot of fishing in the area. Which is kind of cool I guess"

Traditionally squid fishing was a big night-time activity, but things have changed. Squid fishermen are allowed to fish from Sunday afternoon through Friday afternoon. And Catanzaro says it's a 24 hour job
during that time. "A lot of times they catch them at night with the light...then a lot of times they catch them in the day. It depends on the squid" - Catanzaro

Instead of giving your loved one flowers on the next date, try squid. Benedetto gives some excellent advice when it comes to dating. "They are going to kiss you! It's better than gold. Squid is good because you can sauté, you can fry, you can bake it, you can stuff them...you can do anything!" - Bruno

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: May 2
Kensington Palace/Twitter via CNN

On this day: May 2

Leonardo da Vinci dies, Lou Gehrig sits out a game for the first time in 14 years, the Soviets capture Berlin, and Princess Charlotte is born, all on this day.

Read More »
Most fun states in America
iStock/Freder

Most fun states in America

When it comes to having fun, not every state is created equal. Take a look at which 10 states were picked as the most fun in America, according to WalletHub.

Read More »
Castroville church hit by vandals

Castroville church hit by vandals

On this day: May 1
Official White House photo by Pete Souza

On this day: May 1

The Empire State Building opens, "Citizen Kane" premieres, Cheerios are introduced, Elvis gets hitched, President Bush delivers his "Mission Accomplished" speech, and President Obama announces the death of Osama bin Laden, all on this day.

Read More »