Storm preparations being made on the Central Coast

Central coast storm prep

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - Damaging winds are expected along the Central Coast along with one of the strongest storms of the year.

Monterey officials have been gearing up all day to prepare. Officials say the city has been preparing by trimming off dead limbs and inspecting trees today.

The biggest threat is the winds combined with rain. The rain can make the soil loose or the tree heavy and the wind can push it over. Employees have also prepared by making sure all their saws are sharp and everything is working properly.

Stephen Morton, an urban forester in Monterey, says, "I think that if people pay attention to their trees. If they are in touch with their property, that they are likely to less likely be surprised. I know it sounds sort of funny but if you take care of your trees often times they'll return the favor."

The city also makes sure their employees aren't doing anything strenuous days in advance of a storm... So they are able to work those long hours if needed.