News

Storm preparations being made on the Central Coast

By:

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 05:21 PM PST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 06:33 PM PST

Central coast storm prep

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - Damaging winds are expected along the Central Coast along with one of the strongest storms of the year.

Monterey officials have been gearing up all day to prepare. Officials say the city has been preparing by trimming off dead limbs and inspecting trees today.

The biggest threat is the winds combined with rain. The rain can make the soil loose or the tree heavy and the wind can push it over. Employees have also prepared by making sure all their saws are sharp and everything is working properly.

Stephen Morton, an urban forester in Monterey, says, "I think that if people pay attention to their trees. If they are in touch with their property, that they are likely to less likely be surprised. I know it sounds sort of funny but if you take care of your trees often times they'll return the favor."

The city also makes sure their employees aren't doing anything strenuous days in advance of a storm... So they are able to work those long hours if needed.


comments powered by Disqus

PHOTO GALLERIES

10 foods you think are healthy but aren't
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you think are healthy but aren't

With March marking National Nutrition Month, take a look at 10 foods that aren't as good for you as you thought.

Read More »
On this day: March 1
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

On this day: March 1

Salem is gripped by witch hysteria, Yellowstone becomes the world's first national park, the Lindbergh baby is kidnapped, and the Watergate Seven are indicted, all on this day.

Read More »
Students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after shooting
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after shooting

Students returned to class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 28, two weeks after a gunman killed 17 people.

Read More »
Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

Amazon is an e-commerce company that does billions of dollars in sales. Here's a look at some of the companies it's purchased, and products and services it offers.

Read More »