Suspect dies after short foot pursuit with Gilroy Police

GILROY, Calif. - The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office is investigating how a 42-year-old Gilroy man died following a short foot pursuit with Gilroy Police.

On February 25, officers responded to the 7400 block of Chestnut street around 10 p.m. on reports of a man being in someones backyard. When officers arrived the suspect took off running.

Gilroy Police said, "Officers used verbal commands directing the subject to surrender and again he fled and made his way onto the roof of at least two nearby residences."

According to Gilroy PD, officers noticed the suspect had been bleeding from his face and a witness reported hearing what sounded like someone falling before officers reached him.

"Officers located him on the ground and they began to attempt to take him into custody. The male adult acted violently and resisted their efforts and made threatening statements. Officers used less lethal force options to try to control him and get him into custody, including an electronic control device (Taser), physical force and a carotid restraint. At some point during the struggle, the officers on scene noted the male adult was in medical distress and officers initiated life saving measures. " said Gilroy PD.

Gilroy Fire also attempted life-saving efforts, but the suspect died at an area trauma center.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Investigations Bureau at 408-846-0350.