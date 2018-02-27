News

Health Department investigates 3rd case of TB out of Monterey County Jail

By:

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 04:29 PM PST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 06:35 PM PST

Third Tuberculosis case at Monterey...

SALINAS, Calif. - UPDATE 2/26/2018 5:45 p.m.: The Monterey County Health Department is investigating a case of active tuberculosis at the Monterey County Jail. They say an unnamed inmate recently tested positive for the bacterial disease.

"We screen everybody coming in,” said Cmdr. John Thornburg. “It's part of our normal protocol, which is how we caught this case and just the difficulties in confirming that it was a positive test in this particular case, but everybody that comes in is screened, we do test and we will follow protocols."

The Sheriff’s Office notified the Monterey County Health Department, which launched an investigation. Investigators have been able to identify where he was and who may have been exposed. One of those places was the Monterey County Superior Courthouse in Salinas, though we don’t know when he was there. 

"We've been meeting with the Sheriff's Department, with the Probation Department, District Attorney, court system and other departments to identify any individuals that work for these organizations that may have been exposed to this active case of tuberculosis," said Monterey County Health Officer Dr. Ed Moreno.

They don’t believe the public was exposed at this point, but if they later have reason to believe other people were exposed, will expand their investigation.

No word where the inmate is recovering or what his condition is, but Moreno said the usual course of action is to keep a patient in isolation until they are found to no longer be contagious. 

Meantime, the Sheriff’s Office says anyone who may have been exposed should come in for a screening. 

"If anybody believes they've come in contact with this person, or for some reason they think there's some sort of exposure, contact us, contact the Monterey County Health Department, we can arrange to make whatever testing and/or options that are available," Thornburg said.

This is the third case of tuberculosis related to the Monterey County Jail within the last 13 months. There was a case in January 2017 and again in August 2017. Thornburg did not believe there was a relation with the most recent case. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control, TB usually attacks the lungs but it can also infect other parts of the body like kidneys, spine and brain. TB is spread through the air from one person to another. It is not spread by shaking someone’s hand, sharing food or drinks or toothbrushes or kissing. 

Symptoms include a cough that last three weeks or longer, pain in the chest, coughing up blood or certain kinds of phlegm. Other symptoms are weakness, weight loss, chills, fever and night sweats. 
 

ORIGINAL POST: The Monterey County Health Department is investigating a case of tuberculosis at the Monterey County Jail. They say this is the third case of its kind in the last 14 months.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate recently tested positive during a TB screening. No word where he is receiving treatment. The inmate had been at the jail for several weeks so at this point, they say it’s unknown if he got TB at the jail or was infected with the bacterial disease before he was booked.

Staff who may have been exposed are being told the public is not at risk at this point. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control, TB usually attacks the lungs but it can also infect other parts of the body like kidneys, spine and brain. TB is spread through the air from one person to another. It is not spread by shaking someone’s hand, sharing food or drinks or toothbrushes or kissing.

Symptoms include a cough that last three weeks or longer, pain in the chest, coughing up blood or certain kinds of phlegm. Other symptoms are weakness, weight loss, chills, fever and night sweats.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is offering screening for any staff or inmates who believe they may have been exposed to TB.

KION's Mariana Hicks has the full story at 5 and 6 p.m. 

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

PHOTO GALLERIES

Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

Amazon is an e-commerce company that does billions of dollars in sales. Here's a look at some of the companies it's purchased, and products and services it offers.

Read More »
On this day: February 28
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: February 28

Nylon is invented, the "M*A*S*H" finale draws a record audience, Michael Jackson wins a record eight Grammys, the Gulf War ends, and the Branch Davidian standoff begins, all on this day.

Read More »
14 foods and drinks that are energy killers
FreeImages.com/Gözde Otman

14 foods and drinks that are energy killers

Do you ever find yourself lacking energy throughout the day? Here are 14 foods and drinks you may want to eliminate from your diet to keep yourself energized.

Read More »
Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology

The 2018 Mobile World Congress kicked off Monday in Barcelona, Spain. Over 2,300 exhibitors will show off the latest in mobile communications over the four-day convention.

Read More »