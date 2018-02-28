News

This seasons Mavericks surf contest won't run

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 03:36 PM PST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 05:47 PM PST

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - CBS SF- With the window for the contest closing on Wednesday, it is looking like famed Mavericks Challenge big wave surfing contest wont be held this season.

Officials with the World Surf League – which was running the contest for the first time — said the swells this winter were not big enough to hold the annual competition in Half Moon Bay.

There were some favorable conditions in January, but they didn’t last long enough to give international competitors and judges enough time to make the trip to the Bay Area.

Organizers will now shoot for holding the contest next fall and plan to have a bigger competition window. 

 

