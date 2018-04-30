Thousands flock to big sur for bucket list race

BIG SUR, Calif. - Whether it's for the cheers, bragging rights, or just crossing that finish line, more than 14,000 runners took on the Big Sur International Marathon Sunday morning.

And let's face it, you just can't beat these views.

"It's like one of the most notoriously beautiful races and it's always been on my bucket list," says Beth Benson from New York.

"It's pretty renowned for its beauty and I figured, I don't think I'm equipped to do the marathon, but I think I'll do the 12k," says Cade Alcock from Colorado.

Sergio came all the way from Brazil…again.

"This is 2 times in big sur. I love it!"

And Mark made the (just a little bit) shorter trek from Monterey.

"Watching everyone do it every year, it's really been a blast, so just wanted to do it myself."

You can't have a marathon with out cheerleaders and entertainment, and those at Big Sur's Marathon rival none.

Michael Martinez is known for playing his piano at mile 13.1 near Bixby Bridge.

He's been doing it for 13 years, and remains a crowd favorite.

"They have all of these wonderful volunteers who are along the course and cheering you on, playing music so it's easy to get distracted and forget that you're running 11 miles for me," says Melissa Brose from Long Beach.

A few runners had smiles on throughout the run, some of course looking defeated.

But in the end when we asked if they would return...

"Probably, yeah."

"I hope so. This was awesome. I mean, running on the water, it doesn't beat it."

The Central Coast's own Adam Roach won the marathon today. He's from pebble beach.

Here are some of the results of today's event: