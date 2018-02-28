Woman questions ICE uniform after operation in Salinas

Salinas woman speaks after ICE...

SALINAS, Calif. - A Salinas woman said her husband was taken by immigration agents early Tuesday morning.

Family members of 24-year-old Marco Antonio Clemente said he has no criminal history. They believe Clemente showed up on ICE’s radar after he filed residency paper work.

Marco Antonio Clemente's wife didn't want to appear on camera, but said she might know why her husband was taken by who she believes to be immigration enforcement agents

"The truth, I’m not sure, I was helping get his immigration papers and I suppose that's why,” said Clemente’s wife.

Marcos’s wife said he was in his car when ICE agents pulled up in an unmarked vehicle, blocked him in and took him into custody.

Clemente’s wife said, "He was dressed normal, he had a gray sweater on, blue jeans and a vest and it said police on the back. I did not see the word ICE."

Marco’s wife took photos during her husband's arrest.

Immigration attorney, Blanca Zarazua found the lack of uniform identification troubling.

"I mean they are implicating the Salinas PD there. Right? I mean you are in Salinas with a police jacket and they need to correct that. Like who's out there? Did you buy this at Walmart? I mean where did you get this jacket?” said Zarazua.

Salinas Police said it was not them in the pictures, and the word "police" is a generic term all law enforcement agencies can use.

Commander John Murray said, "If you are dealing with people who are wearing police markings, you need to assume those are in fact police officers and follow their instructions. If you have concerns, you can always call 911 and we will verify if it's a local or federal agency."

To help their undocumented neighbors with no prior criminal history, immigration experts said, legal residents and citizens can also ask for an officer's identification and also record any interaction and arrests.

Zarazua said, "that goes to if procedures are followed or not. And if they are not, then you can do a motion to suppress, where you suppress the evidence that they obtained through illegal means that will possibly throw out this whole deportation case because it's based on faulty evidence."

KION has reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to confirm this operation but have not heard back.