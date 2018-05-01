UPDATE: Missing Salinas teen found

Salinas Police Department

SALINAS, Calif. - UPDATE 4/30/18 8:02 p.m. : Salinas teen Claudia Esqueda has been found, according to Salinas Police.

The department thanked the community for sharing the post and getting the word out.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A Salinas girl told her parents she was going to McDonald's but never came home.

The Salinas Police Department said 13-year-old Claudia Esqueda ran away from home April 28.

"Claudia could be in the company of some unknown friends who live in the Soledad and Greenfield area," said Salinas PD.

If anyone has seen Esqueda, they are asked to please contact Salinas Police at 831-758-7321.