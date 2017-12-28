News

Update: Road reopens after small brush fire in Carmel Valley

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 04:14 PM PST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 05:00 PM PST

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. - UPDATE: 12/27/2017 4:35 p.m. 

A small brush fire shut down a road in Carmel Valley. 

According to fire officials, a call came in around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday for a vegetation fire burning on the eastside of Laureles Grade Road. Witnesses reported seeing several people trying to put out the flames along the hillside. 

The California Highway Patrol shut down the northbound lane at the "S" curves for about an hour while Cal Fire crews and Monterey Regional Fire work to extinguish the blaze. 

Fire officials told KION the 20 by 20 foot fire is under control. 

The road was reopened around 4:30 p.m. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

 

KION Copyright 2017


comments powered by Disqus

PHOTO GALLERIES

Four exotic 'supercars' introduced in 2017
FCA

Four exotic 'supercars' introduced in 2017

On this day: December 29
KCNA via CNN

On this day: December 29

The first YMCA in America opens, the Wounded Knee massacre takes place, the New England Patriots finish an unbeaten regular season, and Kim Jong-un takes over North Korea, all on this day.

Read More »
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

With New Year's Eve almost here and December marking National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, take a look at which states are the most dangerous when it comes to drunken driving.

Read More »
On this day: December 28
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: December 28

An audience goes to the cinema for the first time, The Beatles' "White Album" goes to No. 1, and the first American test-tube baby is born, all on this day.

Read More »