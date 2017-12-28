Update: Road reopens after small brush fire in Carmel Valley

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. - UPDATE: 12/27/2017 4:35 p.m.

A small brush fire shut down a road in Carmel Valley.

According to fire officials, a call came in around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday for a vegetation fire burning on the eastside of Laureles Grade Road. Witnesses reported seeing several people trying to put out the flames along the hillside.

The California Highway Patrol shut down the northbound lane at the "S" curves for about an hour while Cal Fire crews and Monterey Regional Fire work to extinguish the blaze.

Fire officials told KION the 20 by 20 foot fire is under control.

The road was reopened around 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.