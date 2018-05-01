Vandals hit Castroville church, causing thousands of dollars in damages

Vandals hit Castroville church causing thousands of dollars in damage

CASTROVILLE, Calif. - A church in Castroville is asking for the publics help identifying two suspects responsible for causing thousands of dollars in damages.

Video surveillance shows the two boys walking into Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church located at 11140 Preston Street around 4 p.m. on April 24. While inside, the suspects tagged several walls, a pew and destroyed a painting. They spray painted things like "666" and "feed the poor."

Church members estimate it'll cost about $10,000 just to fix the oil painting.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating this case and have checked in with neighboring schools, asking teachers if they recognize the boys involved.

Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church has started a GoFundMe page HERE.