News

Vandals hit Castroville church, causing thousands of dollars in damages

By:

Posted: May 01, 2018 02:09 PM PDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 04:24 PM PDT

Vandals hit Castroville church causing thousands of dollars in damage

CASTROVILLE, Calif. - A church in Castroville is asking for the publics help identifying two suspects responsible for causing thousands of dollars in damages.  

Video surveillance shows the two boys walking into Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church located at 11140 Preston Street around 4 p.m. on April 24. While inside, the suspects tagged several walls, a pew and destroyed a painting. They spray painted things like "666" and "feed the poor."

Church members estimate it'll cost about $10,000 just to fix the oil painting. 

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating this case and have checked in with neighboring schools, asking teachers if they recognize the boys involved. 

Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church has started a GoFundMe page HERE. 

 

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: May 2
Kensington Palace/Twitter via CNN

On this day: May 2

Leonardo da Vinci dies, Lou Gehrig sits out a game for the first time in 14 years, the Soviets capture Berlin, and Princess Charlotte is born, all on this day.

Read More »
Most fun states in America
iStock/Freder

Most fun states in America

When it comes to having fun, not every state is created equal. Take a look at which 10 states were picked as the most fun in America, according to WalletHub.

Read More »
Castroville church hit by vandals

Castroville church hit by vandals

On this day: May 1
Official White House photo by Pete Souza

On this day: May 1

The Empire State Building opens, "Citizen Kane" premieres, Cheerios are introduced, Elvis gets hitched, President Bush delivers his "Mission Accomplished" speech, and President Obama announces the death of Osama bin Laden, all on this day.

Read More »