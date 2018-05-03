News

Watsonville gang member arrested for attempted murder

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - A gang member is behind bars following a two week investigation into a shooting out of Watsonville. 

Wednesday morning, 39-year-old Juan Hernandez was arrested for attempted murder. Watsonville Police spotted him in his car on S Green Valley Road around 6:30 a.m. 

The initial shooting took place on April 18. Police said Hernandez confronted a victim who was seated in a parked car on Lawrence Avenue. 

"He challenged the victim, made gang references and pointed a handgun at him.  The suspect then fired one round in the victim’s direction which passed through the victim’s vehicle striking another parked vehicle in a driveway across the street," Sgt. Mish Radich said. 

Hernandez ran from the area. The victim was not injured. 

After Hernandez' arrest, the Santa Cruz Police Department's Emergency Services Unit went to his home where evidence linking him to the shooting was found. 

Nearby Freedom Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown. 

Hernandez was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail on felony charges of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied car, personal use of a firearm during a crime and gang enhancements. 

Hernandez' bail has been set at $1,500,000. 

 

