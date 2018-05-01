Watsonville Police searching for T-Mobile theft suspects

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - Watsonville Police are searching for four men wanted for stealing from a T-Mobile Store.

According to police, the four entered the T-Mobile store on Main Street on Friday, April 27th, and started cutting security cables off the display devices. The suspects also ripped displays off of the counters and walls. They then took off on foot with nine wireless devices worth over $8,000.

The stolen items included iWatches, iPhones and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Detectives are gathering surveillance video from the incident and surrounding businesses as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the WPD Detective Ely Uretsky at 831-768-3356 or our Anonymous Tip Line at 831-768-3544.