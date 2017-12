GREENFIELD, Calif. - A woman is recovering after being shot on Christmas Day in Greenfield.

According to police, it happened on El Camino Real at 8:10 p.m. Monday.

Police said the woman suffered one gunshot to her back torso. She was taken to a local trauma center where she is in stable condition.

The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing. Contact the Greenfield Police Department if you have any information.