A strong Pacific storm system will move into the Central Coast into Thursday, bringing a cold front with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds. Several more disturbances will rotate through the area into the weekend-- the first late Thursday, the second Friday, and a third on Saturday. Each will bring another round of rain and wind. Cold temps will follow into the weekend, but a quick warm up can be expected Sunday/Monday ahead of another storm system next week.



Overnight: Clear and cold. Expect coastal lows in the mid 30s to low 40s with patchy frost possible. Freezing temperatures probable in inland valleys with lows in the low 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon. A few sprinkles possible in the coastal hills during the afternoon, then light rain beginning after dark. Rain will spread to coastal cities before midnight, while many inland areas will remain mostly dry. Becoming breezy. highs in the 50s to low 60s.



Thursday: Rain increasing overnight for the coastal hills with periods of light rain for the lower elevations. A cold front will bring a band of moderate to heavy rain through the area by mid-morning, passing into the southern half of the viewing area in the early afternoon. Expect gusty southerly winds before the front then gusty northwesterly winds behind it. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms will be possible behind the front and into the overnight. Highs in the 50s. Rainfall in coastal cities may approach an inch, with several inches for the coastal mountains. Inland areas will see less.



Extended: Rain chances will continue Friday and slowly taper off on Saturday. Winds will also die down by Saturday. Temperatures will remain cool for this time of year. By Sunday, temperatures will begin to warm with seasonable readings more likely early next week. Rain returns by mid week.





The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 7th - 13th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

Forecast: Weak La Niña will trend neutral through spring.



This week's normal temperatures:



--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF HIGH: 66ºF