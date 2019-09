Photo: MGN Online

Photo: MGN Online

PAICINES, Calif. - A wildfire near Paicines in San Benito County continues to grow, Monday. Cal Fire's Monterey and San Benito County unit says the "Antelope Fire" has burned 175 acres by Panoche Road and New Idria Road.

As of 5:02 p.m., Cal Fire says there is no containment on the fire, however, no structures are threatened.

The cause is still under investigation.