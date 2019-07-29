News

'Dilbert' creator offers money for interviews with witnesses of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 11:59 AM PDT

Scott Adams, the creator of the cartoon 'Dilbert' and co-founder of the app WhenHub, took to Twitter offering compensation in exchange for interviews with those who witnessed Sunday's shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The tweet posted Sunday evening says, "If you were a witness to the #GilroyGarlicFestivalshooting please sign on to Interface by WhenHub (free app) and you can set your price to take calls. Use keyword Gilroy."

Since the tweet was posted, many have left negative comments, saying Adams is trying to make money off a mass shooting and saying he is using the tragedy to promote his business.

Adams defended the post, saying it is a news-gathering tool.

