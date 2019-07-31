Gilroy Strong community raises money for festival shooting victims

GILROY, Calif. - As Gilroy mourns the lives lost and prays for the more than a dozen people hurt in Sunday's Garlic Festival shooting, people in the community are coming together to help.

The financial burden for victims is often high, but there is continued support in the city.

The phrase from the Gilroy Downtown Business Association is "Gilroy Strong." They are selling shirts with the phrase at four businesses around the city with all the proceeds going to victims.

Michele Pierson from Cal Silk tells KION that when the 9/11 attacks happened years ago, her mother at the store was able to raise more than 30 thousand dollars for the Red Cross. Now, they're doing the same for this local tragedy. Pierson says her phone has not stopped ringing.

"My town is my family, and we have to be here for each other. This is such a tragic event. We have to hold and love each other and be there for everybody," Pierson said.

The shirts are 20 dollars, cash only. They can be found at Cal Silk, the Offices of Windermere Real Estate, the T-Shirt Place and Maria Cid Farmers Insurance Agency.

There was also an inspiring young woman in Gilroy helping sell lemonade and other snacks and items for the victims. Addy Mosher, who says two of her mother's friends were shot, says she wants to let all the victims know that people are here to help raise money for their recovery.

"I just wanted to help them and raise money for the people, just so they know that people are always there for them," Mosher said. "Everyone is just trying to help one another."

Addy tells KION she wants to raise at least 500 dollars.



