"See something, say something" call leads to burglary arrest

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2019 02:34 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 02:34 AM PDT

SALINAS, Calif. - A visitor to the Carmel Highlands thought it odd, even suspicious, to see a man carrying a bundle of things wrapped in a tablecloth. When the man got into an older BMW and drove north on Highway 1, the guest called it in.

Before long, Monterey County Sheriff’s deputies found the car and arrested the driver, Ryley Chauffeur, for burglary, possession of crystal methamphetamine and heroin, and driving on a suspended license.

The Sheriff’s Office says jewelry found in Chauffer’s car was identified as property stolen that night from a woman’s home.

