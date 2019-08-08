News

'Ski Mask Rapist' at Correctional Training Facility denied parole

By:

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 02:32 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 08:10 PM PDT

SOLEDAD, Calif. - UPDATE 8/7/19 8:07 p.m. George Anthony Sanchez was denied parole for 7 years at the Wednesday hearing. 

A spokesperson with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says he will be eligible for another hearing in 7 years and pointed out that it does not mean he will be released in 7 years.

PREVIOUS STORY: George Anthony Sanchez, also known as the "Ski Mask Rapist," was convicted of more than two dozen rapes in the Bay Area in the 1980s, but he is set to appear at a parole hearing Wednesday, according to KION's sister station in the Bay Area.

Sanchez, who is housed at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad, was sentenced to 406 years in prison after he was found guilty of 25 rapes, but under the new "Elderly Parole Program," some inmates who have spent decades in prison can be eligible for parole.

The majority of the crimes were committed before Sanchez was 26 years old, so the state granted him "youthful offender" status, and that made him eligible for the hearing. Sanchez is now 58 years old.

KION's sister station reports that his victims have expressed concern about his possible release and have spent decades in intense therapy.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

Take a look at which states are the most dangerous when it comes to drunken driving.

Read More »
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

A firefighting bear makes his debut, the United States drops the bomb on Japan again, Charles Manson's followers commit mass murder, Nixon resigns, and Michael Brown in shot and killed in Ferguson, all on this day.

Read More »
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Find out more about 21 of the world's most beautiful castles, fortified homes that are both a feast for the eyes and a time trip back to the bygone age during which they were created.

Read More »
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

You know you're paying too much for all sorts of things. But just how much?

Read More »