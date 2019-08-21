News

14-year-old high school student hit by car in Monterey

Police: Teen ran into the street

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 06:44 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:44 PM PDT

MONTEREY, Calif. - A 14-year-old Monterey High School student is recovering after being hit by a car.

According to Monterey Police, it happened around 3:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Pacific Street Tuesday.

Police said the teen girl ran into the street before she was hit by a passing car.

She was taken by ambulance to Jack’s ball park and then air-lifted to a trauma center in San Jose.

Police said the girl only suffered scrapes and abrasions.

Monterey High School sent a letter to families. They are urging students to be careful when crossing the street. The letter is included below:

Monterey High School
 

 

 

Monterey High School Families,

We want to make you aware of an accident that occurred after school involving one of our MHS students. After school, one of our students was struck by a vehicle on Pacific Street in front of the District Office. The student at this time is conscious and talking and is being transported to receive medical services.

Many MHS students were walking in front of the District Office at the time of the accident. District personnel came out to assist and were on hand to speak with students who were affected by the incident. Additional socio-emotional support staff will be on campus for students tomorrow and as needed.

The safety of all of our students is a top priority. While our high school students are growing into young adults, we ask parents to talk with your student about the heavily traveled downtown Monterey area and to be cautious when crossing any streets.

 

