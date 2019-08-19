News

1931 Bentley wins 'Best of Show' at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

1931 Bentley wins Best of Show at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 1931 8 Litre Bentley took home the prize of 'best of show' winner at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. 

KION caught up with the car's owner, Michael Kadoorie from Hong Kong, just moments after the exciting announcement. 

"It was the last of a great engineer, W. O. Bentley's creations," Kadoorie said. "1931 was the last of his cars. He built a 100 of them, then the company went bankrupt. It was bought by Rolls-Royce because it was seen as competition."

Kadoorie said he's owned the car for the past seven years.

Restoration took around four years to complete. 

