19th Annual Arthritis Bike Classic makes stop on Central Coast

San Francisco to Los Angeles

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 06:54 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:43 PM PDT

SALINAS, Calif. - Five years ago, Sara Weir was diagnosed with arthritis, but Sunday, she strapped on her helmet and chose not to let it stop her. "I wanted to do it as soon as I could. I know later in life I might not be able to," said Weir. 

Weir will soon be able to cross a 525-mile bike ride off her bucket list. Around 200 others will complete a scenic tour down the California Coast with her. The group began their trek in San Francisco, Saturday. Next Saturday, they plan to cross the finish line in Los Angeles. "Seeing other riders with arthritis doing it too makes me feel like there's a sense of community," said Weir.

For some riders, it's about more than accomplishing a goal. Many found cycling is a way to alleviate their symptoms. Patients said, over time, cycling increased mobility in their joints.

Rheumatologist, Dr. Jerry Levy, chose to ride, as well. Levy encourages his patients to get up and moving. "Exercise is good for arthritis. Walking is the best exercise if you think about it. Anything you can do with your parents or your kids, what I call 'life exercises,' are perfectly reasonable for arthritis," said Levy.

The group has raised over $1,000,000 for the Arthritis Foundation. The money will help fund a shortage in arthritis care and further research. 

For the rest of the trip, Weir plans to ride at her own pace. She reminds herself that no matter what, she will walk away proud. "Other people may be able to run a marathon, but that's something that's never going to happen for me. I learn that I shouldn't push myself too hard. What I can do is good enough," said Weir.

To learn more about the Arthritis Bike Classic, visit: www.events.arthritis.org.

