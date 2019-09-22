News

2,100 plus PG&E customers without power after outage in Salinas

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 11:48 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:52 PM PDT

SALINAS, Calif. - More than 2,100 customers are without power after an outage in the Harden Parkway area of Salinas, according to Pacific Gas and Electric.

PG&E's outage map on their website shows the affected area includes Harden Parkway and El Dorado Drive, among other streets. The outage reportedly started just after 9:15 p.m. Saturday night.

A spokesperson with PG&E says a team has been dispatched to the area, and they expect power to be restored around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.


