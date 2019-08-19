2019 Concours D'Elegance: thousands come to see 'best of show'

2019 Concours DElegance thousands...

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - Thousands packed the Pebble Beach cliff side for the 2019 Concours D'Elegance.

A parade of people marveled over this year's picks: 220 of the world's most exquisite classic cars. "It's not the best in the world, after 69 years, for resting on its laurels. Pebble Beach attracts some of the finest cars in the world, literally," said 30-year judge, Ken Gross.

Gross said the hard work began long before competition day. As a member of the selection committee, he said it's all about bringing the best to the Central Coast. "We work all year long, with nearly 1,000 cars, to get it down to the 220 you see on the field," said Gross.

The 1907 Thomas Flyer 35 was just one of the lucky automobiles to park on the iconic Pebble Beach green. "I tell everybody we're here for the dirty car class. The automobile itself looks a little ragged around the edges, but it's actually meticulously restored," said National Automobile Museum collections manager, Jay Hubbard.

The Thomas Flyer has been around the world and back. Hubbard said the car competed in the New York-Paris Automobile Race of 1908, and won. The car was the first American automobile to win an international competition. "Mr. Herra tore this automobile down, nut and bolt, but with the idea of recreating the appearance of the automobile at the end of the race in 1908. That moment of triumph, when it crossed under the Eiffel Tower," said Hubbard.

Michael Kadoorie, owner of an 1931 8 Litre Bently, had his own "moment of triumph" when his car was awarded "best of show."

"It's amazing the amount of work and dedication that goes into bringing these old cars back to life," said attendee, Tracy Gregory.

"This is the best show in the world. Why wouldn't you want to be here every August?" said Gross.