News

23 states sue Trump to keep California's auto emission rules

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 10:53 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:53 AM PDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California and 22 other states sued Friday to stop the Trump administration from revoking the authority of the nation's most populous state to set emission standards for cars and trucks.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sued the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration a day after it issued a regulation designed to pre-empt the state's authority to set its own rules for how much pollution can come from cars and trucks.

Becerra, a Democrat, said two other courts have already upheld California's emission standards.

"The Oval Office is really not a place for on-the-job training. President Trump should have at least read the instruction manual he inherited when he assumed the presidency, in particular the chapter on respecting the rule of law," Becerra said in a statement.

Federal law sets standards for how much pollution can come from cars and trucks. But since the 1970s, the federal government has given California permission to set its own rules because it has the most cars on the road of any state and struggles to meet air quality standards.

The Trump administration's decision does not just affect California. Thirteen other states, plus the District of Columbia, have adopted California's emission rules for cars and trucks.

Joining California in the lawsuit are attorneys general from Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

The cities of New York and Los Angeles also joined the lawsuit.

The lawsuit marks the latest battle between the federal government and California, whose Democratic leaders have prided themselves on heading a resistance to President Donald Trump and his policies, particularly those related to the environment.

"We will not let political agendas in a single state be forced upon the other 49," Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said Thursday at a news conference in Washington.

The Trump administration has been working on setting new auto emission rules. But in July, Ford, BMW, Honda and Volkswagen announced they would voluntarily follow California's rules, bypassing the Trump administration.

The Department of Justice then launched an antitrust investigation.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie kicked off their 10-day Africa tour Sept. 23 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Read More »
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

Want to prolong your life expectancy by more than a decade? A new study suggests that you can do just that by following these five healthy habits.

Read More »
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

A European sees the Pacific Ocean for the first time, Congress passes the Bill of Rights, the Little Rock Nine get a U.S. Army escort to school, and Led Zeppelin's John Bonham dies, all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

America's first National Monument is declared, the world's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is launched, we say goodbye to Dr. Seuss, and Nirvana hits it big with "Nevermind," all on this day.

Read More »