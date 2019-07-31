News

3rd horse fatality occurs at Del Mar during training

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 01:32 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 01:32 PM PDT

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) - A third horse has died during training at Del Mar, including the second trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.

A track spokesman confirmed the death of Bowl of Soul, a 3-year-old filly trained by Baffert. She broke down Monday after an injury to her right hind fetlock and was euthanized. Jockey Joe Talamo, her regular rider, was aboard.

Bowl of Soul won her first race at Santa Anita on May 27 and was second in another on June 23.

The first two deaths at Del Mar occurred July 18, a day after the track north of San Diego opened its summer meet.

Charge A Bunch, trained by Carla Gaines, threw rider Geovanni Franco, turned sharply and collided with Carson Valley, trained by Baffert. Carson Valley's rider, jockey Assael Espinoza, was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Franco was not injured.

Baffert said it was a freak accident beyond anyone's control and that both horses were killed on impact.

The deaths at Del Mar follow 30 fatalities at Santa Anita from Dec. 26 to June 23 that prompted calls for increased safety measures.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


