5 farm buildings burned in 17-acre fire near Hollister

5 farm buildings burned in 17acre fire near Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. - UPDATED September 4, 2019 10:01 p.m.:

Cal Fire is investigating the cause of a vegetation fire in Hollister that destroyed five farm buildings and burned 17 acres before the fire was contained.

Cal Fire and Hollister Fire Department crews stopped the progress of the fire Wednesday afternoon at 17 acres with a helicopter and 9 fire engines. They prevented it from spreading to neighboring structures, including nearby vineyards.

As the sun was setting, crews broke apart the damaged structures to put out some small fires inside.

Hollister Fire Department Battalion Chief Phil Rossi told KION no animals were affected by the fire.

"These are all abandoned chicken coops. The working chicken coops are up the road some ways so this is actually abandoned and not in use," Rossi said.

Cal Fire said there were no injuries from the fire.

This comes just days after two fires blackened hillsides and threatened buildings–one happened in King City and the other happened near Soledad and Greenfield.

Cal Fire said this is an important reminder that California remains in peak fire season.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Cal Fire spokesman has confirmed at least 5 farm buildings have been destroyed in a fire burning just south of Hollister.

The fire broke out along Grass Valley and Cienega Roads

About 17 acres burned before the fire was contained.

This is a developing story, and we will have more information when as we get it.