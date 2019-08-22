News

600 acre fire in Shasta County prompts evacuations

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The fast-moving Mountain Fire in Shasta County is threatening thousands of homes and forcing evacuations.

About 2,000 structures may be threatened by the fire, and those evacuated include about 4,000 people at Shasta College.

Eastbount Highway 299 is also closed at Old Oregon Trail, according to Caltrans District 2.

Cal Fire reports that the fire is currently at 600 acres with no containment. It was first reported just after noon on Thursday in a rural area northwest of Redding. Crews said a north wind drove the fire in a combination of grass, brush and oak trees.

