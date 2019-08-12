News

7-year-old boy hit by vehicle, injured on Highway 1 near Davenport

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 08:48 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 08:49 AM PDT

DAVENPORT, Calif. - A child was taken by helicopter to Stanford Medical Center after he was hit by a vehicle in Santa Cruz County.

The CHP said the 7-year-old boy from Hong Kong was walking on the west shoulder of Highway 1 to the east shoulder near Davenport Sunday at around 6 p.m. A 25-year-old driver from San Jose was traveling northbound of Highway 1 south of Ocean Street.

The CHP said the vehicle hit the boy, who had moderate injuries as a result. The boy was taken by Life Flight Helicopter to Stanford Medical Center as a precaution. The driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

